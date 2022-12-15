Inmates forced into cells without hot water and without heating.

This is what has been happening for at least three days in the Parma facility where around 700 people are serving their sentences, 65 of whom are in maximum security.

This was noted by the regional guarantor of prisoners Robert Cavalierireached in recent days by several calls from family members and lawyers of prisoners held in one of the prison pavilions.

From what emerges from the checks, 21 prisoners do not have hot water, 38 heating and another eleven do not have both services.

The guarantor then talks about other problems such as windows that don’t close, drains that don’t work and faucets that leak huge amounts of water. In addition, in all common areas, corridors, there would be radiators that do not work.

Hence the request to the prison management “to take action in order to provide the inmates with everything necessary to heat the rooms with secondary systems such as electric stoves, verifying together with the health personnel if the living environments do not compromise their health and if the discomfort you don’t risk triggering phenomena of psychological instability”.

Finally “we invite you to urgently involve prison volunteers, allowing access even in the late afternoon and early evening hours, with the aim of identifying needs (clothing, money, blankets) and involving the Red Cross and humanitarian organizations to make faced with the serious situation”.

And among the prisoners left without heating there is also Cesare Battisti, former terrorist sentenced to life imprisonment, imprisoned in the Parma penitentiary since last September. His lawyer, the lawyer Marina Prosperi, speaks of an unsustainable situation with his client “suffering from severe bronchitis and chilblains on his hands”.

The deputy of the Brothers of Italy Gaetana Russo of Salsomaggiore (Parma) and the group leader in the municipal council in Parma, Priamo Bocchi, also intervened on the situation in prison.

“Dozens of inmates in the north wing medium security department, which also includes the physically handicapped section, are without hot water or heating – they reiterate -. Among them there are also elderly people and people with chronic diseases”. Russo underlines that he “will immediately take action to inform the ministry and the authorities so that the situation is quickly remedied”.

Bocchi also underlines how the municipal administration of Parma continues to “linger and waste time by failing to identify a Guarantor for the rights of prisoners, a figure who has been absent for the past ten months. The vote, already on the agenda of the last City Council, was in fact postponed with the justification that a further preliminary investigation was necessary “.