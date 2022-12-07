Home News Prison police in Ivrea: “No to media pillories, trust in magistrates”
News

Prison police in Ivrea: “No to media pillories, trust in magistrates”

by admin
Prison police in Ivrea: “No to media pillories, trust in magistrates”

IVREA. “We trust the judiciary because the prison police, in Ivrea as in any other Italian prison, have nothing to hide: the presumption of innocence is one of the cornerstones of the Constitution and therefore inferences and media pillories must be avoided”.

This was claimed by Donato Capece, secretary of the autonomous Sappe union, commenting on the investigation which sees 45 suspects among members of the penitentiary police, doctors, officials and pro-tempore directors of the Ivrea prison for alleged beatings suffered by the inmates of the prison. The hypothesized crimes are those of torture with physical and mental violence, forgery in public deed and related crimes.

The regional secretary for Piedmont, Vicente Santilli, underlines that “the prison police are made up of people who have rooted values, a strong sense of identity and pride, and who do everything in their human possibilities every day in prison to manage critical events. Do not make hasty judgments without having waited for the necessary judicial investigations”. —

See also  Mandatory Green Pass at work: all the answers to your doubts

You may also like

Gas: this is why price estimates drop, while...

At minus 40°C, there is a magical unfreezing...

China’s mourning for Jiang Zemin highly politicized –...

FdI: no clashes with the robes. The fears...

Unlawfully connects to electricity and threatens the police:...

Hangzhou Market Supervision and Administration Bureau issued a...

School, Valditara: “Soon a circular against cell phones...

Covid in Fvg: 1,308 new infections and 4...

Giorgetti: we don’t share the pessimism of the...

Seventh Vittone, if knitting makes you feel good

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy