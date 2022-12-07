IVREA. “We trust the judiciary because the prison police, in Ivrea as in any other Italian prison, have nothing to hide: the presumption of innocence is one of the cornerstones of the Constitution and therefore inferences and media pillories must be avoided”.

This was claimed by Donato Capece, secretary of the autonomous Sappe union, commenting on the investigation which sees 45 suspects among members of the penitentiary police, doctors, officials and pro-tempore directors of the Ivrea prison for alleged beatings suffered by the inmates of the prison. The hypothesized crimes are those of torture with physical and mental violence, forgery in public deed and related crimes.

The regional secretary for Piedmont, Vicente Santilli, underlines that “the prison police are made up of people who have rooted values, a strong sense of identity and pride, and who do everything in their human possibilities every day in prison to manage critical events. Do not make hasty judgments without having waited for the necessary judicial investigations”. —