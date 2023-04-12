The Yemeni government said on Tuesday that the exchange of prisoners from the Houthis will begin on Thursday.

In an interview with Hadath TV, Majid Fazail, a member of the government delegation, said that the exchange of prisoners will be completed in three stages over three days and for this, flights will be operated from different areas of Yemen.

He said that 72 prisoners will be released in the first phase of the exchange.

Majid Fazail further said that ‘currently more than 1400 citizens are imprisoned in the prisons of the Houthi militia.’

Majid Fazail, a member of the delegation of the Yemeni government, has also said in one of his tweets that all arrangements for the exchange of prisoners have been completed and all are ready to implement it in due time.

He has further said that ‘after this process of exchange of prisoners, this process will continue in the near future until all prisoners and hostages are released and all detention centers and prisons are emptied.’

The Yemeni government has said that this will continue until the prisoners and hostages are released from both sides.

In March this year, the Yemeni government announced that an agreement had been reached with the Houthis to release 887 prisoners and hostages from both sides. The agreement was signed in Switzerland under the auspices of the United Nations and the Red Cross.