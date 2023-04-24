Prisoners carry out cleaning tasks prior to the tournament in Surf City

Prior to the tournament activities in Surf City, the General Directorate of Penal Centers has deployed around 30 inmates to support cleaning and maintenance tasks at El Sunzal beach, department of La Libertad.

This crew that performs cleaning tasks are inmates in the trust phase, part of the Zero Leisure Plan, promoted by the Government of President Nayib Bukele, through Penal Centers.

"In different parts of the country, inmates in the trust phase (not gang members) are demonstrating what they have learned from our different vocational workshops, supporting the construction of a better El Salvador," the head of the penitentiary system, Osiris Luna, has stated on repeated occasions.