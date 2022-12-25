Listen to the audio version of the article

“Seven prisoners escaped in the afternoon from the courtyard of the penal institution for minors”Cesare Beccaria‘ from Milan. The fugitives allegedly took advantage of the ongoing works, which have been going on for some time, to break through the fence and then climb over the boundary wall. The searches by the Penitentiary Police and the other forces of order began immediately, for now without success “. This was reported in a note by the union of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police.

However, the circumstances and possible responsibilities behind the escape of the 7 young people on Christmas day remain to be investigated. Documents will also be sent to the Milan prosecutor’s office.

The escapees are between 17 and 18 years old

The escape alarm went off just before 4.30pm today, even though it initially seemed to be a single person. The detainees are all between 17 and 18 years old, some of whom are of Italian nationality. All the police forces have already been alerted for the search for the detainees.

Sappe Syndicate, an escape announced at the Beccaria

The escape is actually an “announced escape”. The autonomous penitentiary police union (Sappe) writes it in a note released in the evening. “Now it is a priority to capture the escaped prisoners – says Sappe – but the serious affair brings to light the (often neglected) security priorities with which the women and men of the Beccaria Penitentiary Police have to do every day”.

“For too long there have been worrying signals from the juvenile penitentiary universe”, denounces Sappe. “Beccaria, Casal del Marmo in Rome, Nisida, Bologna, Airola… we have, in fact, recorded and continue to record, with worrying frequency and cadence, the repetition of serious critical events in Italy’s prisons for minors. It should be underlined, in fact, that in the last period various inmates of juvenile prisons provoke the penitentiary policemen, always creating situations of great tension”.