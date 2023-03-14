news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASERTA, MARCH 14 – High voltage in the Carinola prison, in the Caserta area, where a prisoner “suffering from borderline personality disorder”, denounces the Sappe (Autonomous Prison Police Union) through a note from the regional secretary for Campania Tiziana Guacci, “after having spoken to the clerk in the registration office about the request for a permit of necessity, she refused to go back to her cell, claiming to remain free. Despite various requests to return from the agents, the The man continued to resist and suddenly hit an Assistant Chief with a blunt object of a certain weight on the jaw. The policeman was accompanied to the infirmary and later to the hospital”.



Guacci underlines that “the same prisoner, on the previous 8 and 9 March, had already engaged in violent behavior. For some time, Sappe has complained to the Superintendent of the Campania region about the delays in the transfers of inmates who are troublemakers and perpetrators of aggressive behavior towards the prison police; as well as, the non-assignment of prisoners with psychiatric problems to the appropriate structures”.



Donato Capece, secretary general of Sappe, expresses “solidarity with the prison policemen of Carinola, and recalls that “our union has been denouncing for some time that prisons have become a sieve for the responsibilities of those who have enormously widened the mesh of treatment to the detriment of internal security, and to the detriment of the women and men of the penitentiary. We have been asking for the expulsion of foreign prisoners for decades, a third of the current ones present in Italy, to have their sentences served in the prisons of their countries, just as we are asking for the reopening of the Judicial Psychiatric Hospitals for prisoners with psychiatric problems now present in the prison circuit ordinary. We also need more technology and more investments, we need the taser against violent prisoners and body-cams”. (ANSA).

