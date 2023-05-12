Private companies continue to play for the center. And the public sector?

EDITORIAL

Without a doubt, the pandemic brought the development of downtown Medellín to a halt, a situation that was temporary and that led to the closure of hundreds of establishments and the bankruptcy of merchants and businessmen. Our territory even had vacancy of up to 50% of the premises in some shopping centers, a situation that fortunately has already been overcome.

Three years after the pandemic was declared and when it is finally a thing of the past, the city center is once again a hive of people, with vibrant activity both day and night. Yes, because the night in the center is also special, full of culture, art, fun, with businessmen and artists who play for legality and for offering quality shows to all their followers.

The university sector is also advancing in a new educational offer, in location improvements and strengthening of its teaching staff, to offer its students academic programs more in line with this new stage in which we are living.

Formal hoteliers are also at stake for a better center, who were among those most affected by the closure of borders, some of them inactive for more than two years, but now they are back with full force to offer nationals and foreigners more than thousand rooms in commune 10.

In the same sense, the gastronomic sector now has a more complete and varied offer, which is betting on local diners and tourists, understanding the potential that the center has to attract more visitors.

Just as commerce, culture, education and the hotel industry continue to invest in the center, other private sectors do the same. However, there is widespread concern about the deterioration that commune 10 has been accumulating in recent years, one could say due to a “mismanagement” on various fronts and that they are the responsibility of the city’s mayor’s office, which has less than eight months and that it will surely be difficult to reverse the damage caused by not making timely decisions to attack the center’s problems.

The increase in informality, one of the themes of this edition, shows the growth of more than 100% of street sales in the city, sponsored in part by the Undersecretary of Public Space itself, which was unable to exercise the necessary controls. to maintain order on the sidewalks and streets of the commune.

Similarly, the growth of homeless people, which went from three thousand to nearly seven thousand in recent years, is perhaps one of the most sensitive problems for the population that lives in or visits the center. We wonder if the care model for these people is wrong or if the actions carried out are insufficient, since few people return to their families and jobs.

Actions were also pending to improve mobility in the center, strengthening security, maintaining the public physical infrastructure that shows high deterioration, generating opportunities to bring informal vendors to formalization, to mention just a few issues that are concern of society.

These issues should be on the agenda of the candidates for mayor of Medellín for the coming years, if we really want the center to change.

