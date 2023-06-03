Private platforms are prohibited from selling certificates of tradition and freedom

The Superintendent of Notaries and Registry, Roosvelt Rodríguez Rengifo, explained to public opinion why the authorizations for private platforms to mediate in the issuance of Certificates of Tradition and Freedom were terminated.

The entity issued Resolution 03915 of 2023, through which it knocked down the authorizations for private operators to issue the certificates of tradition and freedom digitally, which is why, as of June 11, it would no longer be allowed to download this document on the platforms.

¿How to get the Certificate of Tradition and Freedom?

i) You must enter the certificates page of the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry:

ii) Place the registry office and real estate registration of the product.

iii) The user will find different means of payment, select the option they prefer, either to pay immediately or to download a PIN that will allow them to make the payment at collection entities such as Effecty, Baloto, Mega Red, Punto Pago or Giros & Finance.

iv) Finally, follow the corresponding steps to download your certificate.

It should be noted that the system does not require usernames and passwords to access the procedure, it also has several methods to make the payment, which allows the citizen to obtain the document instantly.

Remember that the value of the request has a cost of $19,200

In this interview, the Superintendent of Notaries and Registry, Roosevelt Rodríguez Rengifo explained the changes:

