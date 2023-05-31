Private platforms will no longer mediate the sale of Tradition and Freedom certificates – news

The announcement was made through a statement by the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry, because individuals were charging more than authorized.

The termination of the authorizations by the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry, was carried out through Resolution 03915 of 2023 for which a technical and legal analysis was carried out on the provision of the public service of issuance of Tradition and Freedom certificates. , in which the following was evidenced:

• That private operators were authorized to issue and sell certificates of Tradition and Freedom and certificates of no property to users, without objective selection processes, this according to observation No. 9 of the Comptroller General of the Republic in Official Letter No. AG8-1.17 19/29 of April 14, 2023, within the framework of the Financial Audit to the validity 2022.

• That the private operators authorized through service level agreements offered these to the public at much higher prices than those regulated by the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry, often exceeding 40% of the rate established by the entity, economically affecting the final user.

• That the Superintendence had authorized a differential value lower than the one regulated for citizens to one of the private operators for the physical issuance of certificates; however, this rate was used for unauthorized virtual shipments, which generated a possible patrimonial detriment to the entity’s income.

• That the Superintendency concluded that it could offer citizens direct access to these services at rates regulated by the entity, simplifying virtual access, speeding it up, offering other alternative means of payment and greater coverage in the physical issuance of these certificates. In response to these considerations, the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry issued Resolution No. 03915 of 2023, establishing the following:

• Repeal and nullify Resolutions Nos. 10401 of September 26, 2017, 11669 of September 26, 2018, 09384 of August 9, 2022, 10804 of September 8, 2022 that regulated the aforementioned conditions and enabled the Service level agreements with individuals.

• Guidelines were established to create Self-Consumption Access for individuals and legal entities from the real estate, construction, financial and compensation fund sectors, as the largest consumers of these certificates, allowing them to make large advance payments. and the massive issuance of certificates of tradition.

• By virtue of article 41 of Law 1579 of 2012, to facilitate access to the citizenship of the issuance of these physical certificates, it was decided to authorize the notaries of the country, that require it, the sale to the public of the Tradition and Freedom certificates at the same rate that is accessed in the Registry Offices of the country 4. The aforementioned Resolution does not restrictIn no case, neither to citizens in general nor to the media in particular, access to the issuance of the Certificates of Tradition and Freedom, Certificates of Non-Ownership and Consultation of the Owners index; on the contrary, it offers a solution to frequent and high consumption users to facilitate the operation related to the issuance of these certificates.

How can citizens access these services?

Reportedly, at any time, 24 hours a day, all citizens can access the issuance of these certificates. The Superintendence of Notaries and Registry has arranged different agile, safe and efficient mechanisms for any citizen to access, as follows:

Website – Quick access. Ready at all times so that the citizen who requires it, issues Tradition and Freedom certificates, Non-Ownership certificates and consultation of the owner index, immediately, without the need for usernames and passwords, it also has several payment methods available, obtaining the document instantly.

What are the certificates of tradition and freedom?

It is a document that reflects the legal status of the real estate subject to registration, updated at the time of issuance, through the faithful and complete reproduction of the inscriptions (purchases, mortgages, seizures, etc.) contained in the real estate registration folio.

What are Certificates of No Ownership?

It is a certificate that is issued by the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry to the citizen, by means of which it is certified that they do not appear as registered owners of real estate at the national level in the databases of the registry system, for subsidy procedures housing and other government benefits.

What is the Owners Index Query?

Free certificate that delivers the information corresponding to the numbers of real estate registration pages at the national level that are registered in the name of the holder of the identification document consulted, names and surnames or company name.

It can also be consulted with the cadastral property number or property chip to obtain the real estate registration number that has that property number registered, or any other search criteria that the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry enables.