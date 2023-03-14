ASUNCION (Special Envoy) A tax assistant named Claudia Guillén, starred in an embarrassing scene of arrogance and disrespect for the law.

It was filmed by police officers when he resisted the verifications that the uniformed officers were trying to carry out, given that the truck he was driving would have been reported as stolen in Brazil.

After the episode, Guillén was released by order of prosecutor Oscar López.

The woman fled from the controls, on Madame Lynch Avenue in Asunción, and was detained near the Costanera.

The truck had an apocryphal plate, and after verification of the chassis, it was found that the vehicle had been stolen in November 2022, in Santa Catarina – Brazil.

The actions of both the prosecutor and the assistant cause outrage on social networks.

“If I were a common citizen, I would be in jail,” criticize Internet users.

NOW | 🔴 🔹 They arrange for the release of assistant prosecutor Claudia Guillén, who had been arrested for driving a van allegedly stolen in Brazil in an embarrassing incident that ended with her fleeing to the Costanera. 🔹The decision was made by prosecutor Oscar López pic.twitter.com/gBOTvh0Gve — The National (@elnacionalpy) March 13, 2023

📌 Intervening prosecutor released an assistant prosecutor who was driving a stolen vehicle ♦️ Óscar López justified his action. ♦️ He claimed that, according to the law, the woman must be charged in order to be arrested.#NPY pic.twitter.com/sr3eofD1Xv — NPY Oficial (@npyoficial) March 13, 2023

