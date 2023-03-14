Home News PRIVILEGES OF BEING A FISCAL ASSISTANT AND SHOOTING WITH THE FAT « News cde
News

PRIVILEGES OF BEING A FISCAL ASSISTANT AND SHOOTING WITH THE FAT « News cde

by admin
PRIVILEGES OF BEING A FISCAL ASSISTANT AND SHOOTING WITH THE FAT « News cde

ASUNCION (Special Envoy) A tax assistant named Claudia Guillén, starred in an embarrassing scene of arrogance and disrespect for the law.

It was filmed by police officers when he resisted the verifications that the uniformed officers were trying to carry out, given that the truck he was driving would have been reported as stolen in Brazil.

After the episode, Guillén was released by order of prosecutor Oscar López.

The woman fled from the controls, on Madame Lynch Avenue in Asunción, and was detained near the Costanera.

The truck had an apocryphal plate, and after verification of the chassis, it was found that the vehicle had been stolen in November 2022, in Santa Catarina – Brazil.

The actions of both the prosecutor and the assistant cause outrage on social networks.

“If I were a common citizen, I would be in jail,” criticize Internet users.

comment

comment

See also  Pantelleria shocked by the whirlwind: "We have never seen such an event before"

You may also like

We are facing another market crash, will SVB...

Health Laboratory with dengue and chikungunya diagnostic studies

Family pleads for the release of Amanda Arroyo...

Top 5 reasons to consider cutting plastic materials...

Operations of the Cali Police in the MIO

Report IPC, used by Lennar, Guess Da Investing.com

SND supports rugby with sports equipment for the...

Prevention project against intrafamily violence was socialized

Service Mission

Karachi: 2 employees of Patta system have been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy