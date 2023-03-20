It was presented in the Council Chamber of Dome the project “Pro Loco Kids”, in the presence of a large audience also made up of many children.

Moderator of the event was Rosaria Spagnuolopresident of Odv Ricoclaun and Cittanet journalist.

After the general presentation of the initiative by Antonella De Filippispresident of the Pro Loco of Cupello, there were interventions by Giuliana Chioli, Local project operator of the Universal Civil Service Pro loco and of Marianna Forgione, Pro Loco member and member of the Pro Loco Kids Staff, who highlighted the design peculiarity. Giuliana Chioli in particular explained that what we want to do is to underline the importance of crazy pro, born in Cupello in 1977 thanks to the parish priest Don Camillo Gentile, and plan creative, artistic and cultural activities that aim to enhance the history, culture and traditions of the country, giving children and young people the role of protagonists. Giuliana Chioli informed, many periodic events will be organised, aimed at creating knowledge and protection of places, of one’s roots, of micro-history in its peculiarities, with a whole series of stable relationships, consolidated affections, collective memories, made up of traditions, knowledge and flavors handed down from parents to children. We want to create a community of children and young people who understand the meaning of the village’s identity, enhancing horizontal and vertical relationships within the Pro Loco, based on sharing, solidarity and pride in being themselves and citizens, not only inhabitants, of a place with a heritage of history, traditions and culture. The distinction was made between the concept of Inhabitant and that of Citizen, explaining that the Pro Loco Kids project wants to transform many small and young inhabitants into real citizens, proud of their roots and their land, of all the typical features and topicality of the territory.

There are many events already planned by the Pro Loco staff, but a network of parents and people will be created who will be able to enrich the opportunities and stimulate the concept of active citizenship even more.

Donatella Zappitellicollaborator Cittanet, explained the importance of the network of information web platforms, as an important tool for enhancing communities and the memory of places. There are many Cittanet platforms in the area such as Valsinello.net born recently. She focused on the need to have awareness of the territory and its riches, as an integral part of the educational growth of children. You quoted Milan Kundera to talk about nostalgia as suffering caused by the unfulfilled desire to return. A nostalgia for places, people and past periods of life that seems to hide the desire to re-appropriate something that is now perceived distant in time or space, but which continues to exercise a sort of secret call upon us. This set of attached values ​​reinforces the ancestral bond between man and his land. So there is therea need to tell, to continue the story between grandparents and grandchildren, parents and children, bearing in mind that today’s children are tomorrow’s aware adults

In conclusion, Rosaria Spagnuolo wanted to summarize the project by calling two children in the audience, Andrea and Francesco, asking them which important buildings in Cupello they knew, making them understand how important it is to know the places in order to then be able to explain it to others, perhaps of tour guide.

At the end of the meeting, many parents requested the free Pro Loco Kids card for their children. But it will also be possible to register in the next ten days. Starting tomorrow, the registration form can be requested directly from the Pro Loco and also sent by e-mail (E-mail: [email protected]) or handed back to the Civil Service volunteers who work at the municipal library from 3 to 7 pm from Monday to Friday.

The festive presence of the Ricoclaun volunteers cheered up the many children, with balloons, red noses, solidarity Easter Eggs and songs.

«A country is needed, if only for the sake of getting away.

A country means not being alone, knowing that there is something of yours in the people, in the plants, in the land, that even when you are not there, it stays waiting for you». (C. Pavese)