The umpteenth attempt made by the mayor Marco Sucquet and the municipal administration to try to overcome the stalemate in which the Pro loco finds itself has not been successful. Not even in the public meeting convened on Tuesday evening in the multipurpose room of the building, it was possible to identify a group of people willing to take over the baton of the current board, whose mandate expired in recent weeks.

Unless there are twists and turns, the risk, in addition to the failure to organize the historical Carnival (at least in the canons of the formula which over the years has made it a great event also in terms of tourism), is the dissolution of the Pro loco. The deadline is Monday 28 November, when the current board will meet for the last time. On that occasion, anyone who wants to take a step forward is invited to do so: it must in fact be the board in charge to appoint the new one, on the basis of the new members who will join the association. If this step also fails, an inventory of the Pro Loco assets will be made which will be donated to a third sector association operating within the Municipality. This is the practice.

There is no shortage of people who care about Carnival, but not only that. However, so far we have not managed to find the square and close the circle despite the many attempts made personally by the mayor: «I’m tired and disappointed – Marco Sucquet said very embittered -; we all know the value that Carnival represents for our country, we risk it skipping or organizing something reduced. As mayor, I appeal to the entire population, the Municipality is always available to give support at a bureaucratic and logistical level, I hope someone will come forward».

It didn’t happen on Tuesday, even though many have declared their willingness to carry out individual initiatives: some the parade of the districts, some the theatrical show Carnevalissima. It will be on this front – if there is no news – that the Municipality will move to pull the strings of a Carnival that will be different from the past ones. «It is a solution B which in fact distracts from the primary objective of not letting the Pro loco die» Claudia Fassy said in the room. «As a simple volunteer I would also give my availability – said Davide Caffo, former president of the Pro loco in the past – If you want the Carnival you can still do it, however I wonder why no one, for example among the unelected on the lists in the last elections come forward. We speak of the good of the country only in some situations, then when there is an emergency nobody comes forward». The country lives hours of waiting and hopes for a positive turnaround. Amelio Ambrosi