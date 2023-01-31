The corporation Pro Santa Marta and the city will be Headquarters of the Strategic Planning of the National PRO Network that will take place on January 31, 2023, in the Hotel Zuana I find the one the presidents and directors will attend from PRO NATIONAL NETWORK.

The conference will focus on carrying out strategic planning hand in hand with the mckinsey multinationalaimed at fine-tuning the details of the grand agreement and PRO agenda in Colombia by 2023, prioritizing from the private sector.

For Camilo George, executive director of Pro Santa Martathis meeting is a very important showcase for the city.

“Having the presidents and directors of the different Pro of Colombia, building the great national agenda from the private sector, is of great relevance for this city. We are referring to organizations that in many cases have been working in their territories for more than half a century, from whom we have learned a lot,” he said.



The Pro Nacional Network promotes joint projects and initiatives from national, regional and local instances with high potential to positively impact the social, economic and competitive development of the regions.