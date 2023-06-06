Home » Pro-XRP Lawyer Estimates SEC Win Below 3% By CoinTelegraph
Pro-XRP Lawyer Estimates SEC Win Below 3% By CoinTelegraph

Ripple case: Pro-XRP lawyer estimates SEC victory below 3%

XRP advocate John Deaton predicts a less than 3% chance that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will score a clear victory against , as it nears the end of the long-running lawsuit.

CryptoLaw founder is vocally backing Ripple against the SEC, which filed a lawsuit against the company in December 2020, alleging that the sale of its XRP (XRP) token represented an unregistered securities offering.

On a June 3 episode of The Good Morning Crypto podcast, Deaton said he predicts the 25% chance US District Judge Torres rules in favor of Ripple and 50% chance Ripple wins in a compromise ruling between the parties involved.

