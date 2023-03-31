The Colombian Geological Service reported on the change in the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, which has passed to orange or II level.

The decision to change the level of activity of the volcano is based on the increase in seismic activity that has been recorded in recent days. Since March 24, there has been a significant increase in seismic activity associated with rock fracturing within the volcanic edifice. This seismicity is located on the southwestern flank of the volcano, at a distance between 2 and 5 km from the Arenas crater, at depths between 2 and 4 km from the top of the volcano.

“The level of activity of the volcano changes to ORANGE LEVEL of activity or (II): probable eruption in a term of days or week”, reported the Colombian Geological Service.

In addition, an increase in the daily rate of occurrence of earthquakes has been highlighted, reaching more than 11,000 events on March 29. Up to the moment of issuance of the bulletin, more than 9,600 events have been registered. A gradual increase in the seismic energy released is also observed, with registered magnitudes of up to 3.1.

Another worrying aspect is the increase in thermal anomalies that have been recorded since October 2022 and that persist to date. In addition, the seismicity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits continues, mostly associated with ash emissions.

“The community is recommended to remain calm, but be attentive to the information provided by the Colombian Geological Service on the evolution of the state of the volcano”, Colombian Geological Service.