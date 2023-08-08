Probably the first shark attack on a New York beach in decades

The shark bit the woman who was in the water at Rockaway Beach in the borough of Queens on the leg, the New York City authorities said. She was taken to the hospital and is in “critical but stable” condition.

According to various databases, the incident on Monday afternoon (local time) was the first shark attack on a New York city beach in decades, it said. As a precaution, the beach was closed for a day on Tuesday, and the fire brigade and police would search the sea for sharks from the air.

In recent years, more sharks have been sighted in the Atlantic around the metropolis of New York and the offshore island of Long Island, partly because the water quality has improved. Shark attacks, however, remained rare.

