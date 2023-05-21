Home » Problematic corners in the south of Riobamba
News

Problematic corners in the south of Riobamba

by admin
Problematic corners in the south of Riobamba

ROAD. –

Inhabitants of the Pucará sector hope that the new authorities will evaluate the possibility of placing traffic lights in different places of the Riobamba Industrial Park, so that there are no more clashes.

The damage was evident at the intersection of Celso Rodríguez and Bolívar Bonilla avenues.

Once again, the intersection of Celso Rodríguez and Bolívar Bonilla avenues was the scene for two vehicles to collide, which caused both drivers to end up with some blows, apart from leaving considerable damage, which advantageously did not go any further.

“This is not the first time that such events have occurred, and what is expected is that drivers respect road regulations, but especially the speed limit,” said Orlando Naranjo, a resident of the Pucará neighborhood, where the mishaps have been widespread. returned to frequent

Regarding the incident in question, it was learned by the Civil Traffic Agents that it was due because one of the drivers involved did not respect the PARE disc, which caused the collision with the other car that was circulating on the main road. “What we really need is for traffic lights to be placed at three intersections that have become problematic in the Industrial Park sector, since there have been no injuries, but there have also been deaths, and it seems that everything is due to the lack of skill of certain drivers” , said Vinicio Vargas, a passerby who was at the site in question. Let’s remember that, along Av. Celso Rodríguez, there is a bike path, which must be respected. (25)

See also  Coinciding with Eid Al-Fitr, a 25% increase in bus ticket prices

You may also like

The king of the recorder comes from Essen-Rellinghausen

﻿More than 3 thousand inhabitants will benefit from...

The foreigner who stole the heart of Margarita...

The debt brake must finally be complied with

Formal employment in Peru increased 2.6% last March,...

Manager of Diomedes de Jesús resigned after being...

The most important news of calendar week 22/2023:...

Colombia debuted with victory in the U20 World...

Two men arrested in Graz

They steal 15 vehicles from a warehouse in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy