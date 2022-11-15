MANIAGO. A man was injured on the afternoon of Tuesday 15 November in Maniago, in the area of ​​the air launch base near the former Vivarina provincial road.

The man jumped from an aircraft with a parachute and the canopy opened normally. During the landing phase, a few meters from the ground, the man fell and suffered a suspected fracture in his leg. Another paratrooper was also involved and suffered minor head injuries.

After the alarm, the headquarters of the regional health emergency operational structure sent the crew of an ambulance from Maniago to the scene, with the medical personnel who provided first aid on the spot to the injured.