UDINE. 4.2 million euros have been made available by the National Department of Civil Protection to immediately deal with the problems of lack of drinking water in Friuli Venezia Giulia. The news came this morning, Monday 25 July, and came through the ordinance that appoints the governor of the Fvg as extraordinary commissioner for the water emergency.

In these hours, the deputy governor with responsibility for the Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia communicated it to the managers of the region, in connection with the representatives of Acegas, Amga, Cafc, Idrogea, Iris Acqua and Lta: the managers had previously drafted a list of interventions to be carried out urgently in the areas of competence.

Within seven days, a plan will be drawn up that will allow the Region to propose to the National Department of Civil Protection the construction of works to be implemented, in the shortest possible time, to counter the critical context in progress.

The deputy governor shared with the managers to receive, just by Monday, a list of the most urgent works. At that point the plan will be made compatible with the times and with the available budget of 4.2 million euros and the interventions will be entrusted to the managers who will thus become implementing bodies for the implementation.

For the implementation of the same interventions, the implementing subjects will be able to make use of the exceptions from the ordinance (of the appointment of the commissioner) with particular regard to the timing – to obtain the necessary authorizations – and to entrust the work (on the basis of how Vaia emergency).

As the deputy governor explained, the interventions are aimed at guaranteeing the drinking water supply of the population, also through the creation of distribution points for the water resource supplied by tank trucks, providing, for this purpose – if the rental is not feasible – the strengthening of the fleet and equipment of the components and operational structures of the National Civil Protection Service.

The interventions are then aimed at avoiding the interruption of the drinking water service and guaranteeing its full functionality, also through the construction of temporary tanks and accumulations, of recharging points of the aquifers also of a temporary nature, of additional pumping systems, also for irrigation use primarily related to the release of drinking water resources or for the needs of the livestock sector, the regeneration of wells or the construction of new wells or tapping into springs, interconnections between existing water networks, reshaping of the riverbed to convey the water to the intakes, refurbishment and deepening of captations, as well as temporary plants for the treatment and recovery of water.

