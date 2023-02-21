The El Estadio neighborhood, which should be better called Roberto Urdaneta Arbeláez, for having developed around the mythical setting of the capital of Huila, continues to be plagued by a series of ills, which seem to have no end, according to its inhabitants. Insecurity, invasion of public space and poor condition of the roads are some of those problems.

In September 2021, we visited the Estadio neighborhood, to show a series of scourges that affected the community in that central sector of the city of Neiva.

From that time to here, the panorama has not changed much, before crime, informality, the invasion of public space and the poor condition of the roads have increased.

This was reported to Diario del Huila by Oscar Fernando González, leader of the sector, who has been president of the Community Action Board, functions that he has resumed at the request of the community due to the owner’s illness.

“The main specific issue in the Estadio neighborhood in commune four is insecurity, which is generated by the lack of job opportunities, informality. People try to go out to look for work and in the face of this lack of opportunities, unfortunately, robbery, rape, robbery appear,” said the community leader.

Regarding solutions, which he said should be considered, González believes that investment in the social sphere through soft loans to generate job opportunities with enterprises, training for young people so that they can also undertake, are part of the solutions that raised

The invasion of public space is another problem.



Additionally, as a solution to the issue of insecurity, to put an end to the high informal trade that occurs in the area, he called on the other leaders of commune four to help relocate these people so that they can carry out their work in an dignified and in an equally dignified place.

“The important thing is that they are not going to lose with their transfer and that it be done in coordination with public space, which as far as I know is for that purpose,” González said.

the tracks

Another of the problems that the residents of the Stadium have to overcome on a daily basis is the poor state of the roads, with the aggravating circumstance that it is a highly mobile sector in the city.

“In the Lara administration, as part of the SETP, some works were carried out around the Urdaneta Arbeláez, some pedestrian paths and paths for people with disabilities were built. Unfortunately, both formal and informal commerce has invaded those spaces”.

This has led to the roads being invaded as parking lots in some cases, even with the arrival of new shopping centers, this phenomenon is increasing due to the lack of parking areas.

For many years they have proposed to open Calle 1 between seventh and eighth so that it is in one direction and the second is in the other direction and thus avoid the high accident rate that occurs in the sector.

They have also planned to open Carrera 10 between 2 E and 3 streets, a hill that overlooks the Altico where at noon, robberies occur.

González, took the opportunity to make a call to the Ceibas EPN, headed by their manager, Gloria Vanegas so that when interventions are made they leave the roads in good condition. “I do not understand that if they make an arrangement and the tubes are new and recently installed, they burst, and incidentally damage the roads, with the damages that this causes to the community, the pavement sinks and the road is left in deplorable conditions.”

The Urdaneta for the seventh race.



Both in the ninth and in the tenth this is a permanent problem, so the request is that they leave everything in good condition. “A few days ago, the inhabitants of the street stole a rainwater grate on Calle 2 with Carrera 9, generating a high degree of accidents. There have been motorcycle and car accidents with fractures and injuries.

This is how things are on the side of the Stadium in the heart of Neiva, where the panorama does not change and problems are common; insecurity, invasion of public space, poor state of roads and related.