In a historic event, representatives of the private sector, academia and the Departmental Administration joined forces to give life to the ProBoyacá, Libertadora Region’ project, a dream that is committed to the social welfare of Boyacá, Casanare and soon Arauca, from its promotion as destinations for investment, progress and development.

From Bogotá, Boyacá’s president Ramiro Barragán Adame, indicated that ProBoyacá will arrive to boost sectors such as industry, transportation and academia, harmonizing the progress of the territory with the center east of the country.

ProBoyacá’s mission will be to promote, build and drive the economic growth of the region; For this purpose, 16 companies that act as founding members joined: 15 are from Boyacá and one from Casanare.

For Omar González Pardo, president of the Board of Directors of Acerías Paz del Río, and promoter and founding member of ProBoyacá, “in this way a dream of many years comes true, since the department had been distanced from national projects and initiatives for the lack of unity”.

González also mentioned the reason for the decision to play for the Libertadora Region: “we want to generate greater social progress, unite this society and work for a land that has to shine again in the Colombian business firmament.”

For her part, Gheidy Gallo, director of ‘ProBoyacá, Región Libertadora’, indicated that this initiative arises with the aim of strengthening business leadership to work in favor of the Boyacá communities, allowing more opportunities in alliance with the Departmental and National governments, and with international cooperation and academia.

The companies and institutions that make up this good news, and to which the Governor of Boyacá expressed gratitude for betting on the articulation and mobilization of capacities in favor of Boyacá, are: Acerías Paz del Río, Grupo Coquecol, Grupo Argos, Lottery of Boyacá, Nueva Licorera de Boyacá, Compañía Eléctrica de Sochagota, Almagrario, Gerdau Diaco, Coflonorte Ltda, Empresa de Energía de Boyacá – EBSA, Comercializadora Internacional Milpa, Termoyopal, Grupo Siderúrgico Reyna, Holcim, and the Pedagogical and Technological University of Colombia – UPTC.

Source: Government of Boyacá

