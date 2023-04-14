Home News Proceedings after an escape from the accident
Proceedings after an escape from the accident

Proceedings after an escape from the accident
Renunciation of the driver’s license: A woman brought impunity after an accident. © Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

Anyone who causes an accident and leaves the scene of an accident without permission must expect a fine or even imprisonment. In special cases, however, the procedure can also be discontinued.

Dortmund – hit-and-runs are usually punished with fines or imprisonment. However, there are also special cases in which the proceedings are discontinued if there is little fault and there is no public interest in criminal prosecution.

This is shown by a judgment (file no.: 729 Cs 266 Js 575/22 – 42/22) by the District Court of Dortmund, to which the Traffic Law Working Group of the German Lawyers’ Association (DAV) refers.

It concerns a 92-year-old driver who caused an accident with around 2,000 euros in property damage and left the scene. A penalty order for hit-and-run followed. The woman appealed against this.

Does the woman give up her driver’s license?

According to the DAV, the responsible court suggested during the proceedings that the woman could forego her driver’s license. In addition, she had not previously been charged with traffic law and the damage was minor at around 2,000 euros.

Since the elderly woman was willing to give up her driver’s license, the court no longer had any public interest in criminal prosecution. The Chamber discontinued the proceedings. dpa

