It is an unusual process for compensation for pain and suffering. The accusation of the plaintiff: The doctors in the Knappschaftskrankenhaus in Bochum first saved his life and then sloppy. The gardener from Herne had to live with a hole in his head for more than a year and a half. He had had emergency surgery after an injury.

Skullcap could not be closed after surgery

The doctors had removed a piece of skullcap from the then 41-year-old and thus saved his life. But then the piece of bone was stored incorrectly. It was no longer usable. A platinum replacement was also miscalculated. Now the patient wants compensation.