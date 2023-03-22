Home News Process in Bochum: patient lived with a hole in the skull – Ruhr area – news
Process in Bochum: patient lived with a hole in the skull – Ruhr area – news

It is an unusual process for compensation for pain and suffering. The accusation of the plaintiff: The doctors in the Knappschaftskrankenhaus in Bochum first saved his life and then sloppy. The gardener from Herne had to live with a hole in his head for more than a year and a half. He had had emergency surgery after an injury.

Skullcap could not be closed after surgery

The doctors had removed a piece of skullcap from the then 41-year-old and thus saved his life. But then the piece of bone was stored incorrectly. It was no longer usable. A platinum replacement was also miscalculated. Now the patient wants compensation.

We will report on this topic on March 22, 2023 WDR2: Local time Rhine/Ruhr.

See also  Electricity prices have soared exponentially, these Europeans have to rely on chopping wood for the winter | Sweden | Europe_Sina News

