With 80 votes, the deputies of the Legislative Assembly declared the Intangible Cultural Heritage of El Salvador the centenary Procession of the Christs and The Holy Burial of Izalco, in Sonsonate. Both activities are carried out, each year, on Thursday and Friday, respectively, of Holy Week. These celebrations are recognized inside and outside the country and […]

