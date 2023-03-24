Home News Procession of the Christs and The Holy Burial of Izalco are declared Cultural Heritage
News

Procession of the Christs and The Holy Burial of Izalco are declared Cultural Heritage

by admin
Procession of the Christs and The Holy Burial of Izalco are declared Cultural Heritage

With 80 votes, the deputies of the Legislative Assembly declared the Intangible Cultural Heritage of El Salvador the centenary Procession of the Christs and The Holy Burial of Izalco, in Sonsonate. Both activities are carried out, each year, on Thursday and Friday, respectively, of Holy Week. These celebrations are recognized inside and outside the country and […]

The post Procession of the Christs and The Holy Burial of Izalco are declared Cultural Heritage appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

