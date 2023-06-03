Home » Proclamation opens the curtain of the Danielina festivities – breaking latest news
Proclamation opens the curtain of the Danielina festivities

Proclamation opens the curtain of the Danielina festivities

The Daniel Álvarez Burneo Educational Unit is ready to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a varied program. This Friday, June 2, the festivities began with the parade of students and alumni.

The tour started from the Educational Unit, Calle Juan de Salinas, Bolívar, to the Plaza de San Sebastían, where the attendees enjoyed various acts, including the choreography of the alumni.

Juan Carlos Auqui, who is part of the organizing committee, stated that the central events are scheduled for June 10, but during these days there will be sporting events with the presence of other invited educational centers, for example, former students of the Technical College and Bernardo Valdivieso; basketball between Marianas de Jesús vs Technical College; and Technical College vs. the Private Technical University of Loja (UTPL).

In the same way, during these days they will develop an entrepreneurship fair for alumni, as well as a car exhibition tuning, cars and classic bicycles; and body paint (painted bodies).

While, on the night of June 10, in the coliseum of the Educational Unit, “the great reunion of former Danielinos.” (YO)

