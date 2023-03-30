Home News Procurement, because the Salvini code is criminogenic – Il Fatto Quotidiano
News

Procurement, because the Salvini code is criminogenic – Il Fatto Quotidiano

by admin
Procurement, because the Salvini code is criminogenic – Il Fatto Quotidiano

It is difficult for a legislative text to be able to arouse the same adverse reactions in institutions and associations as distant and heterogeneous (and often in disagreement with each other) as trade unions, Confindustria, artisans, anti-corruption authorities. It is the first prodigy created by the new procurement code, already renamed in its honor the Salvini Code by its proud promoter – current […]

Read more ↣ : Procurement, because the Salvini code is criminogenic – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Hits: 12

This entry was posted in Il Fatto Quotidiano, Politics and tagged politics by Frank. This is his permanent link.

See also  Trucker died after falling into a ditch in Bosconia

You may also like

Health professionals receive authorization to provide maternal and...

Banco de la República raises its interest rates...

[Video]Tsai Ing-wen in New York and Ma Ying-jeou...

Gladiator 2 – Russell Crowe breaks the silence...

Ombudsman reiterates commitment so that there is no...

Rafa Pérez fulfilled the dream of a child...

Pope Francis at Gemelli, the clinical picture “improves”....

Grupo Firme confirms concert in El Salvador

welcome to the past

﻿Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023/Li Jiachao:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy