The analyzes of the Financial Information Unit (Uif) of Bankitalia, the anti-money laundering body headed by Claudio Clemente, also confirm an upward trend in the phenomenon with particular reference to the territorial area. The 128 Sos (reports for suspicious transactions) of local authorities arrived in 2021, although small compared to those of the other obliged subjects – by Legislative Decree 231/2007 -, had an investigative response in 36% of cases, bringing to light opaque reports at the regional level between politics, entrepreneurship and officials in charge of administrative procedures for the issue of authorizations and concessions. A widespread problem throughout the national territory but even more serious in the South, where the corruption rate is higher, as also recorded by the Anac. Among the many investigative activities, in Italy it is therefore still corruption that occupies the greatest waste of energy. An even more serious figure if we consider that, again in the five-year reference period, the Gdf ascertained a fraud amounting to 19.4 billion for administrative liability for tax damage, contested against 27,296 public employees.

Structural Funds and Incentives

Over the same period, fraud on structural funds and business incentives led to the ascertainment of a total of 1.3 billion. To this sum must be added 235.2 million, or the value of the fraud ascertained on disbursements launched starting from 2020, such as guaranteed loans (for 213.1 million) and non-repayable Covid grants (for 22 million) disbursed above all to the people of VAT numbers.

The cases discovered are different. There is the Lombard entrepreneur who used € 8,700 of guaranteed bank funds to buy a Rolex watch and pay off personal debts, but also a group of Veneto and Lazio who had pocketed 4.3 million in anti-Covid loans then partly disappeared from current accounts in Albania, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Checks for the frail

From the health ticket to the citizenship income, up to the social security expenditure and other social benefits. Finally, these are the sectors where fraud lurks, albeit to a lesser extent as an overall value. The ascertained value of these offenses in the health sector (including the ticket) is equal to 361.5 million, 211.3 million for social security and 303 million for social benefits.