Home » Procurement for the electronic voting system abroad stalled in the TSE
News

Procurement for the electronic voting system abroad stalled in the TSE

by admin
Procurement for the electronic voting system abroad stalled in the TSE

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) reached an agreement to start direct contracting for the electronic voting system that the diaspora will use in the 2024 elections, but did not reach an agreement to define which company will receive the award.

Four out of five magistrates voted in favor of moving forward with a “direct contract award by invitation”, which allows the collegiate body to skip a public tender, according to magistrate Guillermo Wellman, the Public Procurement Unit (UCP) and the Computer Services Unit (USI) of the TSE recommended direct contracting to the electoral judges.

“There are no excuses anymore, this is our responsibility. There have been four meetings, two extraordinary and two ordinary where the subject has been discussed at length”, explains Wellman.

Five companies have expressed their interest in auditing the systems that will be used for Salvadorans abroad to cast their votes, both remotely over the internet and in the face-to-face electronic mechanism, but the TSE has not reached a decision about who would be in charge of the process.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry has already delivered to the TSE the supplies and lists so that more than half a million Salvadorans abroad can vote in 2024.

To date, the body has not reached agreements to contract the company that can develop the system and its audit, while the deadlines have already expired.

On March 15, the processes for hiring a third party for the development and implementation of the remote voting system over the Internet and on-site electronic voting should have been finalized, as well as the process for hiring the auditing firm of the electoral registry, however both are still pending.

See also  Surprised by the darkness as they return from an excursion in Val Resia: two young people are rescued

You may also like

After a lot of damage – Mashriq TV

How to identify a woman abuser

Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to...

Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical...

Public policy of religious freedom, was socialized in...

Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army...

Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Appearance

ELN burned two buses

Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy