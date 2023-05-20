Procurement for the electronic voting system abroad stalled in the TSE

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) reached an agreement to start direct contracting for the electronic voting system that the diaspora will use in the 2024 elections, but did not reach an agreement to define which company will receive the award.

Four out of five magistrates voted in favor of moving forward with a “direct contract award by invitation”, which allows the collegiate body to skip a public tender, according to magistrate Guillermo Wellman, the Public Procurement Unit (UCP) and the Computer Services Unit (USI) of the TSE recommended direct contracting to the electoral judges.

“There are no excuses anymore, this is our responsibility. There have been four meetings, two extraordinary and two ordinary where the subject has been discussed at length”, explains Wellman.

Five companies have expressed their interest in auditing the systems that will be used for Salvadorans abroad to cast their votes, both remotely over the internet and in the face-to-face electronic mechanism, but the TSE has not reached a decision about who would be in charge of the process.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry has already delivered to the TSE the supplies and lists so that more than half a million Salvadorans abroad can vote in 2024.

To date, the body has not reached agreements to contract the company that can develop the system and its audit, while the deadlines have already expired.

On March 15, the processes for hiring a third party for the development and implementation of the remote voting system over the Internet and on-site electronic voting should have been finalized, as well as the process for hiring the auditing firm of the electoral registry, however both are still pending.