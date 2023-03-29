Home News Procurement: the alarm of the Anac, ‘the minor ones to my cousin or to those who voted for me’ – breaking latest news
Procurement: the alarm of the Anac, 'the minor ones to my cousin or to those who voted for me'

Procurement: the alarm of the Anac, ‘the minor ones to my cousin or to those who voted for me’ – breaking latest news
The main ‘light’ of the new Procurement Code is digitalisation, “which obliges transparency and participation”, but the main ‘shadow’ is that “under 150,000 euros, however, you give yourself a free hand, they say don’t consult the market, choose the company you want, which means that the closest company will take, the one I know, not the one that behaves better”. It is the judgment of the president of the Anac, Joseph Busia, on the text of the Procurement Code approved yesterday in the CDM. “Below 150 thousand euros, the cousin or even those who voted for me are fine and this is a problem, especially in small towns”, he explained to Zapping on Radio Uno.

ANSA agency

Heating bonus and 5% VAT reduction for gas. The bill to ban synthetic foods has also been approved. Lollobrigida: “There was a risk of social injustice”. Schillaci: “Stop as a precaution”. A shield is reappearing for some tax crimes. Green light to the procurement code. Allocated 1.1 billion for payback in healthcare. Examination of the competition bill has begun, there is no green light (ANSA)

Furthermore, according to Busia, everyone agrees that “the negative bureaucracy, which slows down” must be eliminated. “But we cannot eliminate – he adds – the bureaucracy that carries out checks to do well, who checks to respect rights, who checks so that money is well spent, to ensure that all those who work on construction sites are guaranteed and that the correct materials are used. Money is spent better, rights are not violated, the works last longer and the competition is respected”. “These are all values ​​that we must preserve if the country wants to grow. We have healthy growth like this”.

“We will make barricades in the Chamber on the Procurement Code”, he promises in the meantime Michele Gubitosadeputy and vice president of the M5s, at Agorà Rai Tre.

