Prodeco complies with the Boquerón Socioeconomic Management Plan

Grupo Prodeco advances in the Socioeconomic Management Plan (PMS) for Boquerón, district of La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar; with the execution of its obligations corresponding to the seven files stipulated and authorized by the National Authority of Environmental Licenses (ANLA) for this populated center.

Five of these files correspond to the execution of infrastructure works. These works are: intervention and expansion of the Child Development Center (CDI); improvement and adaptation of the Health Center; construction of the Central Park; construction of the Sports Court and; construction of the Police Inspectorate.

The designs of these works were presented to the community for their respective approval. The community approved the designs and made a couple of suggestions that will be taken into account by the company so that the works respond to the feelings of the community. To date, these designs are in the Planning Secretariat of La Jagua de Ibirico for their validation and respective approval, which will be decisive in obtaining the construction license to start the works.

Prodeco has been the first company to comply with the start of the seven tokens simultaneously. The two complementary files correspond to the development of the subprograms ‘rural and urban productive development, and prevention of gender and intrafamily violence’, which are underway and advancing. Grupo Prodeco continues to be present in Cesar, fulfilling its obligations in the final completion stage of its mining operations.

