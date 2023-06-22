Home » Prodeco has planted more than 200,000 fingerlings in the mining area
News

Prodeco has planted more than 200,000 fingerlings in the mining area

by admin
Prodeco has planted more than 200,000 fingerlings in the mining area

In order to aim at the economic diversification of the Cesar mining corridor, the mining company Prodeco is implementing fish farming projects in the municipalities of La Jagua de Ibirico, Becerril and El Paso.

The company, dedicated to the exploration, production, transport and export of charcoal, has carried out 18 stockings of more than 200 thousand fingerlings of red tilapia in these territories, in which 97 families of artisanal fishermen have been benefited.

The El Rocío, La Estrella and Cartagena stations of these municipalities were chosen by the company to develop this project, which is planned an investment of $4.5 billion.

See also  Hao Ping: High-level regrets Zhang Wenhong appeared in the CCP's chaotic political situation and power struggles | Shanghai Epidemic | Dynamic Clearing | Precise Prevention and Control

You may also like

SENAD DESTROYS DRUG PROCESSING CAMPS « cde News

Space recovered or regularized? debate in the center...

Municipality of Naples – Prohibition on the sale...

TSJE ministers highlight the reliability of the electoral...

Jessi Uribe showed off her luxurious Father’s Day...

Listening workshop for the small municipalities of Friuli...

Garhi God Bakhsh arrival of Mayor Karachi, attendance...

Cloud computing, Biden prepares the lunge against the...

Interest rates hit a 15-year high

WhatsApp increasingly dangerous, how to protect yourself?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy