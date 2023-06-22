Prodeco has planted more than 200,000 fingerlings in the mining area

In order to aim at the economic diversification of the Cesar mining corridor, the mining company Prodeco is implementing fish farming projects in the municipalities of La Jagua de Ibirico, Becerril and El Paso.

The company, dedicated to the exploration, production, transport and export of charcoal, has carried out 18 stockings of more than 200 thousand fingerlings of red tilapia in these territories, in which 97 families of artisanal fishermen have been benefited.

The El Rocío, La Estrella and Cartagena stations of these municipalities were chosen by the company to develop this project, which is planned an investment of $4.5 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

