“Prodeco is fulfilling its obligations”: Irene Vélez

Los contracts that Prodeco had with the Colombian government for the exploitation of the La Jagua and Calenturitas mines, in the department of Cesar, have not yet been liquidated the company has to conclude with a series of technical, environmental, social and economic obligations.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, assured in an interview with EL PILÓN that this organization belonging to the Swiss multinational Glencore “He is fulfilling his obligations.”

STILL LEFT FOR CLOSURE

However, Vélez indicated, they are still working on the conditions so that the mines located in the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico can be closed.

This would be one of the most complex processes, since the president of the National Mining Agency, Álvaro Pardo, has stated that the Nation must receive the facilities in operating conditions, while the Ministry of the Environment verifies that there are no environmental liabilities.

CESAR’S ‘CORRIDOR OF LIFE’

“We want the Cesar life corridor to be a center of productive development, with economic diversification that allows us to replace that extractivist model that made the entire population, particularly La Jagua, dependent on coal exploitation,” expressed the philosopher.

To achieve these objectives, the official referred to the $39,286 million, royalty resources, that the Ministry allocated to the municipalities of El Paso, La Jagua de Ibirico, Chiriguaná and Agustín Codazzi, to finance productive projects in the region.

After the delivery of the mining titles by Prodeco, between 2020 and 2021, these municipalities, mainly La Jagua, have faced a crisis due to the absence of direct and indirect money that this activity left in the territories.

