Prodeco trains female entrepreneurs in digital marketing in Cesar and Magdalena

Grupo Prodeco trained a group of women entrepreneurs from their communities in Cesar and Magdalena in Digital Marketing, in order to strengthen and promote sales on social networks of their ventures. These businesses have a great impact since they promote recycling and care for the environment.

The ventures are part of the PROCEDA Environmental Education Program, a commitment of the Prodeco Group to contribute to the awareness of communities about the importance of caring for the environment, through the development of green businesses.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity, because it not only helps us learn more about managing social networks, but we also learned strategies that will help us show more of our businesses”; says Claudia Cervantes, entrepreneur of Tour Green in Ciénaga, Magdalena.

In recognition of the work and discipline of this group of women entrepreneurs, Grupo Prodeco decided to support their businesses through the digital marketing workshop, in which they learned new techniques to create strategic content for their social networks, the effective use of WhatsApp as a communication channel, diffusion and sales for their businesses, and the appropriate use of the different digital platforms to achieve a greater reach in the sale of their products and services.

Some of the enterprises that participated in the workshop are focused on tire crafts that offer decorative pieces such as pots and home accessories made from the use of rubber; others dedicated to promoting tourism through the promotion of the gastronomy of the place and the different tourist plans that can be enjoyed in the department of Magdalena.

Grupo Prodeco promotes the economic diversification of the communities in its area of ​​influence, implementing actions that contribute to the development and sustainability of the businesses it supports. To date, there are seven green enterprises within the PROCEDA groups in Cesar and Magdalena, achieving an impact on more than 2,000 people with the execution of 23 educational activities on good environmental practices.

