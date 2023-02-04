Writing.

During the morning of this Friday, different unions and organizations of workers from the mining corridor in the department of Cesar held a public hearing on the problems that, according to them, they have suffered within the extractive companies of coal.

At the square Alfonso López de Valledupar arrived affiliates natives of La Jagua de Ibirico, Becerril, Agustín Codazzi, but also from the city of Santa Marta and the department of La Guajira.

THE PYLON spoke with Luis Fernando RamirezPresident of the Mining, Extractive, Biofuels and Energy Industry Workers Union, (sintramienergética) from La Jagua de Ibirico, about their concerns.

TRADE UNION COURT

“The Prodeco company is trying to dismiss many workers without union privileges, but in the Ministry of Labor there is also a process to lift the privileges of sick workers with disabilities and in Court No. 1 of Chiriguaná they are conducting the lifting of privileges to the union leaders Ramirez assured.

The spokesperson for the organization explained that in the Mint job “Things are quiet, but in the Chiriguaná court there have already been five hearings and the judge has shown a bias towards the company’s claims.”

ANTECEDENT

In February 2022 this community protested on the outskirts of the Ministry of LaborTerritorial Cesar, due to the request for dismissal from Prodeco, the company that delivered the mining titles for the mines La Jagua and Calenturitas, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At that time, a spokeswoman for this ministry assured THE PYLON that the state entity was trying to get the parties to reach “to agreements”.