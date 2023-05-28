PRODEPORTE positions CABEI’s commitment in El Salvador

The director for El Salvador of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Luis Rodríguez, reiterated his commitment to the Program for the Construction of Infrastructure and Rescue of Sports Venues at the National Level (PRODEPORTE) for the remodeling, construction, rehabilitation and equipment of the sports venues.

This is in response to the recent publication by the president of INDES, Yamil Bukele, who highlighted, “We are very proud to be taken as a world example for this type of innovative and unique financial issuance through the Infrastructure Construction and Scenario Rescue Program Sports at the National Level (PRODEPORTE), promoted by the government of El Salvador through @indeselsalvador and with financing from @BCIE_Org. We are sure that these types of programs are a fundamental part of the social development of El Salvador»

The financing of $115.2 million, from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), will seek to improve the infrastructure of 25 sports venues in the country.

Among the infrastructures that will be intervened are the Jorge “Mágico’” González Stadiums, Baseball Stadium, Las Delicias Stadium, Ciudad Merliot Sports Center, Adolfo Pineda Gymnasium, Palacio de los Deportes, among others.