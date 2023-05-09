Producer and cashier of Mono Zabaleta were robbed in Valledupar

‘Mono’ Romero, manager of the Mono Zabaleta group, announced that the pianist and producer Brit Amador, and cashier ‘Azabache’ Varelawere victims of theft in Valledupar.

In total, they would have been robbed more than cell phones, computers, instruments and other belongings.

The event was recorded at 2:00 a.m. Monday, May 8When the musicians arrived on the group’s bus at Bomba de Ava, they walked to the Ariño parking lot to pick up their vehicles and were approached by armed motorcyclists.

This is not the first time that vallenato musicians have suffered the scourge of insecurity in the capital of Cesar. Members of the groups of La Banda del 5, Los de Juancho, Churo Díaz, among others, have suffered from crime.