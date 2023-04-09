Home News Producer families get ready to offer a wide variety of products during the Easter fair
News

Producer families get ready to offer a wide variety of products during the Easter fair

by admin
Producer families get ready to offer a wide variety of products during the Easter fair

Producers from various rural communities in San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú offered their products during an agricultural fair held on that date in front of the DEAG office in the north, where the products that were available quickly sold out.

In addition, the producing families announced that they will participate in the fair for Easter that is being organized for this Wednesday 05, for this purpose there will be a wide variety of horticultural items and homemade products, so they invite the public to do their shopping.

From early hours, numerous families came to the fair to purchase good quality products at an affordable price that come directly from the farm to the consumer’s table, according to the extension technicians who accompanied the producers.


See also  We are facing another market crash, will SVB be just the first?

You may also like

Azure Developer Community Call: Highly Available Architectures on...

Chess seeks new king after Carlsen’s abdication

Easter word: Krautwaschl: Praise for the commitment of...

Al-Aqsa Mosque is an entirely Muslim-only place of...

Households and water consumption

More than 45 million euros for corona vaccination...

County Championship, Muhammad Abbas completes century of wickets

Clinic musicians sing to patients in the intensive...

Apartment in Ansfelden was in full fire

Mayor of Libertador inspected suitable spas during Holy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy