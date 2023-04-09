Producers from various rural communities in San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú offered their products during an agricultural fair held on that date in front of the DEAG office in the north, where the products that were available quickly sold out.

In addition, the producing families announced that they will participate in the fair for Easter that is being organized for this Wednesday 05, for this purpose there will be a wide variety of horticultural items and homemade products, so they invite the public to do their shopping.

From early hours, numerous families came to the fair to purchase good quality products at an affordable price that come directly from the farm to the consumer’s table, according to the extension technicians who accompanied the producers.