Producers from the fields of Cesar and La Guajira received aid to strengthen their agricultural units

Farmers from the municipalities of Manaure, Pueblo Bello, San Diego and La Jagua de Ibirico, in Cesar, and Dibulla, in La Guajira, were benefited with aid to strengthen their agricultural units with inputs for growing corn such as fungicides , insecticides, corn seeds, herbicides, supplies for silage, among others.

The peasants who are dedicated to the production of bee honey also received hives for such purposes. Likewise, those who are dedicated to livestock and the cultivation of cocoa, avocado, coffee and artisanal fishing, not only those located in said departments, but also in the south of Bolívar and Catatumbo.

The foregoing was generated within the framework of the implementation of programs with a PDET approach in the territories in conjunction with Fegacesar, and the Unión Temporal por la Paz 2022.

Jennifer López Herazo, legal representative of the UT for Peace 2022, stated that: “Through the implementation of this project we contribute to the increase of the productive units in the different prioritized lines and to emphasize the importance of the associativity of small producers as a vital tool to start a marketing chain that contributes to the sustainability of productive projects and has a positive impact on the quality of life of the beneficiaries”.

Until July 2023, strengthening deliveries will be carried out to prioritized producers in the three aforementioned subregions such as agricultural inputs, fishing boats, booths to locate the fermentation drawers, implementation of irrigation systems, among other products.

Fredy Romero, beneficiary of the project, who is located in the township of Media Luna, Cesar, mentioned that: “During the first phase of the project we received agricultural inputs for our corn crops: fungicides, seeds, insecticides, and fertilizers. Thanks to these aids, I was able to collect 70 packages, which is equivalent to 3,500 kilos of corn. I sold them directly with the buyer; I did not need to look for intermediaries. The sale of this crop helped me support my family”.