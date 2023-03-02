Inhabitants of the El Yopo urbanization, received the lighting of their field in LED technology, this through the Public Lighting Service Company of Yopal SAYOP SASESP, which modernized the lighting and made official delivery.

In this regard, the manager of SAYOP, Christian Martínez Ortiz, recalled that before the intervention the field only had 16 400-watt metal halide type luminaires, which generated conditions of insecurity and abandonment of public space. Now it is completely changed, with 15 LED-type luminaires, 0.6 kilometers of installed networks and an automated control system; that make the bad times go away.

It should be noted that the labor for its execution was provided entirely by the SAYOP technical team, allowing for the efficient use of resources, as has been done with the other intervened public stages, which already add up to 46 between parks and fields, where the energy saving is 73%.

As part of the Everyone to the Park strategy, which includes the delivery of these sports venues, IDRY also adapted the field plate, guaranteeing optimal conditions for the different athletes.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

