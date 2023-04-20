Production and sale of ice cream made from harmful chemicals in Waqarabad district exposed, chemicals and other items worth Rs. 29 lakh seized: District SP

Exposing the manufacture and sale of ice cream with chemicals harmful to human health

Task Force raids, 29 lakhs Chemicals, dyes and other items worth Rs

of Waqarabad, Tandoor and Pargi 6 A case has been registered against the owners of the ice cream factory

Press Conference of SP Waqarabad District Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS

Waqarabad: 19 / April

Waqarabad District The task force has exposed ice cream factories that are playing with public health by manufacturing and selling ice cream with the help of toxic chemicals.SP Waqarabad District Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS revealed that such 6 Cases have been registered against the owners of ice cream factories who were mixing chemicals harmful to human health in ice cream against the rules.

Addressing a press conference in the office of SP Waqarabad last evening, District SP Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS said that Inspector M. Venkatesham, who is in charge of increasing the sale of ice cream during summer season in assembly constituencies of the district, Waqarabad, Tandoor and Pargi, has been trusted. Information was received from the sources that a few ice cream factory owners of Waqarabad, Tandoor and Pargi of Waqarabad district are mixing highly dangerous and harmful chemicals for human health in the production of ice cream. Special teams were formed under the leadership of

The task force visited the Mini Kantha Ice Cream Factory at Waqarabad, AKS Ice Cream Factory at Ane Palli Crossroads, Maha Ice Cream at Pargi, Shri Durga Ice Cream Factory, Sonu Geeta Ice Cream Factory at Tandoor (Owner Muhammad Afsar) and Royal Raids were organized on the ice cream factory, where it was revealed that in the preparation of ice cream, the use of various food colors and other substances besides the chemical shivam, which are very harmful to human health, was also revealed that A.K. S ice cream and Maha ice cream factories were being run without permission and government rules and regulations were not being followed in these ice cream factories.

SP Waqarabad District Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS told the press conference that from these ice cream factories 29 lakhs of Rs Chemicals, various food colors and other items, which were being used in the manufacture of ice cream, were seized.

District SP said that in this case Arva Ramakrishna, owner of Mani Kantha Ice Cream of Waqarabad, Owais Khan, owner of AKS Ice Cream, Kumarti Ramesh, owner of Maha Ice Cream, Kavali Shri Kant, owner of Shree Durga Ice Cream, Muhammad Afsar, owner of Sona Geeta Ice Cream. And a case has been registered against the owner of Royal Ice Cream, Mohammad Waheed.

In this press conference, SP District Waqarabad Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS warned the traders that strict legal action will be taken if they harm the public in any way, in view of the needs of the public in the current summer. He said that mixing harmful chemicals in ice cream is legally a crime.

At the same time, the district SP advised the people to check the ice cream and other items bought especially for children. Give it to the police.

