Producers from the department of Huila pointed out that, due to various factors, they have faced increases of up to 60%, mainly in concentrates and inputs.

DIARY OF HUILA, HUILA

By: Gloria Camargo

A year with several nuances. This is how fish farmers from the department of Huila describe the production of the sector during 2022, however, the excessive increases in inputs are worrying, which have made production costs more expensive.

According to Álvaro Alfonso Méndez Rojas, president of the Board of Directors of the Cooperativa Multiactiva de Piscicultores del Huila, in an interview for this media outlet, “it was a good year in terms of production and marketing, but the issue of inputs and concentrates that are rising monthly and we do not understand why,” he said.

Méndez Rojas also indicated that there have been few answers to this question, because as he indicates “the concentrates, the raw materials are purchased by the concentrate factories a year in advance, however, we have been affected by some impressive monthly increases.”

And he added that “we have a comparative table where we can establish the percentage of growth against the cost with respect to the concentrate and the food for the fish, but it must be taken into account that the fish farmer is selling at a good price.”

According to the president, this is a reality that, although it benefits consumers, is not reflected in the profitability of producers. “You go to the stores, to the supermarkets and the fish has not increased in value, but the purchase has not increased either. In the same way, the issue of intermediation has affected us very much. The Cooperative is working there and the idea is to establish a direct channel with different fish consumption points, this in order to avoid having to go through intermediaries, which is left with a large amount of capital that should remain in hands of a fish farmer”, he pointed out.

Increase in inputs

Regarding the end of 2022, representatives of the sector pointed out that, although relatively, the increases in protein for fish have had percentage increases, which have also been maintained for this 2023.

“According to the data we have, we can establish that there was a 10% extra cost per protein. A 4% increase in feed has been determined when the fish is smaller, a 4% monthly increase in protein when it is already for fattening, the next stage of production also has a 6% extra cost of the protein 6%, and finally when the fish is ready to come out, the increase is 3%.

Added to these increases is the fortnightly increase in some proteins in the concentrate. This is causing the aquaculture activity to become destabilized, because as a producer a schedule is carried out where the concentrate is not scheduled to rise monthly. There are reasonable increases, which were made annually or semi-annually, but last year they were monthly increases,” Méndez pointed out.

Figures provided by the Cooperativa Multiactiva de Piscicultores del Huila, also established that the last census carried out determined that in Betania, an inventory of around 1,200 fish farmers has been consolidated, of which 110 are associated with the Cooperative.

complex 2023

To better understand the situation facing the producer union, it has been possible to determine that, for example, a 45 kg package with 45% protein in the year 2022 started at a cost of 100,000 pesos, ended up costing 140,000 pesos, plus all the costs of production.

“Production costs only in food during the year 2022 increased by 60%, a percentage where the cost of fuel, energy and personnel payroll is not being taken into account. For this year, the situation becomes a little more complex. We are waiting to see the issue of agrarian reform because in the fish farming sector we have effects referred to by the regulations”, pointed out Álvaro Alfonso Méndez Rojas, president of the Board.

Regarding this, Henry Lizcano from Piscícola H&w Fishery Ltda, reiterated that the affectation is high, not only due to the cost of inputs but also the family basket.

“Inputs have increased by a fairly high percentage, in addition to all the costs of the family basket, and unfortunately the national market is a very worrying market since production costs are not comparable in many cases to sales values. This makes small and medium-sized fish farmers very concerned, because a very good quality product is coming out. However, there is a very exciting topic that is the international market”, explained the producer.

Added to this, the high figures of fish imports in Colombia are worrying, which, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, are estimated at more than 75 thousand tons, coming from Vietnam, Ecuador, Chile, China, Uruguay and Argentina, sheltering the 29 % of national demand.

“The importation of fish in the national market has an impact, and above all because of the prices, since frozen products arrive much cheaper with a national product that is of very good quality,” Lizcano pointed out.

Regulations and permits

Added to this panorama are the complex and costly processes of legalization, regulation, and permits to carry out said activity in Huila, which is why most of it is carried out outside the complete framework of legality.

According to Edison Javier Henao Palacios, Technical Secretary of the Department’s Fish Farming Chain, “the issue of formalization is a difficulty that we have not only in the department but in the country. No more than 20% of the country’s producers are formalized and in Huila we are no strangers to it. We have been working on this articulation between the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture and the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Authority, in order to minimize these procedures, which are sometimes cumbersome and expensive, ”he said.

The official added that, even with fear of being wrong, to start the aquaculture activity with all the regulations up to date, is equivalent to making an investment of no less than 20 million pesos. “We are talking about the water concession permit, cultivation permit and the documents that derive from there, since it is not simply going to file the form but all the documents that must be up to date. In addition to the certification of biosecure properties, but it is becoming increasingly cumbersome to enter the activity”, explained the Secretary.

On the other hand, Méndez Rojas pointed out that this is a reality that is also putting them in check, since “the aquaculture sector is the only one in the country that has an authority like Aunap, where we have to request permits, up to how much we can sow fish”, and assured that “the corporations are looking to see how they calculate the oxygen consumption of the fish to charge us and likewise make some remunerative cups. So we are a very important sector in the department, and we are the largest producers in the country but we have to pay more than the rest of the world and that is the meat that is consumed the least in Colombia”, he pointed out.

Therefore, he added that the next governments are expected to be more sensible, because “everything redounds to money and we pay taxes just like everyone else. We hope that the authorities change the ‘chip’, and do not dedicate themselves to being only tax collectors like the DIAN, but that they are a support for the livestock activity”, said Méndez.

And he added that for this reason it is necessary to advance in the formalization processes, because in Huila “we are strong in exports, which is at the head of four or five companies, but we are the small sculptors, the ones who feed the country.”

More competitiveness

Finally, Henao Palacios pointed out that, due to the pressing economic situation, “an action plan has been defined so that the sector is much more competitive. This is done jointly with all the producers and institutions such as Aunap and Finagro, so that each one does not do things on their own, but that all of us together can have a greater impact to improve productivity and competitiveness”, he expressed.

Among these works, the science and technology project in 2022 has stood out at the national level, to shield production and health status in the department, mainly in reference to two diseases: Lacustrine Tilapia Virus and streptococcosis, one of the problems most important infectious agents for the industry. In addition, we seek to leave a human technical capacity installed that allows diagnoses in the region, that is, not having to send the samples to Bogotá, but in the department of Huila we can do that”, added the official. Adding that this type of actions would reduce production costs.

It should be noted that, according to the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Authority, aquaculture generates 57,756 direct jobs and more than 173,000 indirect jobs in the country, which achieve the production of 192,521 tons of products such as tilapia, trout, cachama and shrimp, among others. being Huila, Meta and Tolima, the departments with the greatest vocation with shares of 39%, 11% and 9%, respectively.