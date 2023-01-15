Due to the concern caused by the situation in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, the western section of the Colombian Chamber of Infrastructure (CCI) calls on the National Government to seek structural solutions on the Pan-American highway.

“We understand the complexity of the situation caused by the constant detachment of the soil, the instability at the foot of the slope and the solutions that the National Institute of Roads (Invías) and other state agencies are currently evaluating to enable passage on the route, in addition to the alternate routes determined ”, published the CCI.

However, the entity requested the greatest speed in the strategies and works necessary to reactivate the connection between the departments of Cauca and Nariño.

For the sector, it is crucial to advance in new road infrastructure alternatives, which offer an optimal level of service for all its users, which make it possible to face adverse situations that cause disconnection between territories.

One of the solutions is the 5G project that will connect Pasto with Popayán on a dual carriageway, one of the most important fifth-generation projects for southwestern Colombia, in addition to building 67 kilometers (km) of dual carriageway, 161 km of second carriageway and have a length of 270 km.

The Timbío – El Estanquillo variant is also conceived, a completely new work that would precisely prevent the Pan-American highway from passing through the sector where the geological fault that generates the affectations in the territory is located.

paralysis effect

The impacts derived from the affectation to the infrastructure in the southwest are diverse, the unions of the productive sector warn about the loss of basic foods such as potatoes, lemons, onions and milk (close to 300 thousand liters).

They also alert about inputs such as fuel for transporting food and people, which could generate a shortage crisis with its corresponding economic and social effects, all this added to the impact on exports that Valle del Cauca generates towards Ecuador. , close to USD$ 1 million per week.

Through the letter, the Western CCI reiterated the importance of advancing in strategic actions, guided by the collaborative governance of State entities, unions, civil society and parliamentary blocs of the departments of Cauca, Nariño and Valle del Cauca. .

called to donate

The Colombian Chamber of Infrastructure invites citizens to show solidarity with those affected by the landslides, donating non-perishable food, clothing, blankets, water and pet food, items that can be delivered to the Cali Food Bank, located at 24th Street No. 6-103, San Nicolás neighborhood.

Foto Pexels

