Productive sector unites to transform the territory with the ‘Magdalena Commitment’ initiative

This initiative coordinated by Pro Santa Marta for Magdalena in coordination with the Santa Marta Chamber of Commerce seeks to be a vehicle for collective mobilization, a sense of belonging and social participation.

In a display of social commitment, a group companies, foundations, civil society organizations, and the Diocese of Santa Marta have decided to unite to promote the initiative ‘Cupcake Engagement’strategy and methodology that seeks to transform the territory for the benefit of citizens, jointly implementing programs of social responsibility with an emphasis on sustainable development, social inclusion and collective well-being.

This initiative coordinated by Pro Santa Marta for Magdalena in conjunction with the Chamber of Trade from Santa Marta to the Magdalena seeks to be a vehicle for collective mobilization, a sense of belonging and social participation and is made up of more than 40 programs under the lines of education for life, environmental and community sustainability; social and community entrepreneurship; and food security, through which they intend to strengthen life, employment, income, environmental protection, food security, leadership and training projects for the population of the department.

In this sense, ‘Magdalena Commitment’ intends to establish itself as the first vehicle of impact collective based on dialogue and active listeningbringing together companies of all sizes, foundations, academia and civil society organizations around citizens and community in general, in order to generate actions that allow the creation of citizen mobilization systems, a sense of collectivity and social participation.

Companies, foundations and society organizations civil involved in ‘Magdalena Compromise’ They will put at the service the capacities to develop projects that have a positive impact in key areas such as education, health, the environment and the inclusion of vulnerable groups.

It is important to highlight that the ‘Magdalena Commitment’ initiative It will also encourage the creation of alliances and the participation of other stakeholders interested in promoting sustainable development in the department. Through cooperation agreements, efforts will be made to maximize the scope of the actions and guarantee their long-term sustainability.

‘Magdalena Commitment’ represents a unique opportunity for transform the territory for the benefit of all its inhabitants. With a comprehensive and participatory approach, this initiative seeks to generate positive and lasting changes that contribute to improving the quality of life of citizens to build a more prosperous and equitable future for the department.

