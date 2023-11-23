Productivity and economic growth, axes of the meeting between Petro and some Colombian businessmen – news

The announced meeting took place at the House of Illustrious Guests, in Cartagena.

The meeting of President Gustavo Petro with an important group of Colombian businessmen, which was scheduled for 1:00 pm, began after 2:30 pm on November 21, about which there was great expectation in the country, given the harsh criticism that the president has made of the productive sector.

In a statement, the head of state said: We have held a meeting with the groups and people with the most economic weight within national production. With them we have tried to build the foundations of what could be a great national agreement and for which not only the business community as a whole in Colombia is invited, but also the forces of workers, the peasantry, the people of the world of the popular economy, the women, youth, etc., trying to build common goods, common objectives that allow us to place Colombia on the rails of peace, of the development of a deep democracy.

Among the points that we touch on are the following, which are axes of some tables that will continue working in order to achieve concrete proposals that can be made viable in Colombia, for now.

Education and its role in productivity. What we have discussed is that the Colombian economy enters a path where profits, prosperity, have to do with the growth of productivity, how much wealth we can produce per person and where education is fundamental, quality education and that covers the entire national territory.

Territorial inclusion. We are a country with many regional inequalities, here we want equity between the regions to appear and therefore a priority emphasis on the Pacific region, on La Guajira and on a dream that is the agroindustrial development of the Colombian Orinoquia.

The productive development of the land. This landscape of large extensions of fertile land without producing even a single cassava bush has to change in Colombia, in such a way that one of the great potentials for labor force wealth is that there is production on the fertile lands of Colombia.

President Petro, his wife, several members of his cabinet and Colombian businessmen, after the meeting held this November 21 at the Cartagena Guest House.

The development of the popular economy. That it is a good part of the national economy that explains most of the work, of the jobs (SIC) in Colombia and that has to be empowered via credit, via knowledge, ‘and inclusion in the financial system’, Financial inclusion is essential to end social inequality and poverty; Yes, a person without greater economic capabilities today can have access to cheap credit, to financial possibility, undoubtedly, and hopefully in an associative way they will be able to get out of poverty and make their country richer.

These are the points that will begin to be developed in working groups and to which we invite many Colombians to be able to access through their proposals, concluded the statement of the head of State, after the meeting with several businessmen.

