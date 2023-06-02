Productivity and Employment Board ensures that labor reform is harmful

Gloria Camargo

The labor reform in Colombia continues to generate debate and concern in the labor panorama of the country. Commission VII of the House of Representatives is analyzing the project, and the Productivity and Employment Board, which represents 20 worker unions, has expressed its concerns through an open letter.

First, the organization criticizes the title of the project, arguing that it discredits the labor scene in Colombia. According to the letter, formal employment in the country is not undignified or indecent, so they consider that the project should exclude those words from its title and objective.

In addition, the Productivity and Employment Table warns that the current articles of the project do not address the current needs of Colombians. As cited, the Bank of the Republic has indicated that this reform would increase labor informality, which is worrisome.

The letter also highlights that the labor reform could increase costs for large and small companies, which could lead to reducing the number of employees and increasing the prices of goods and services for the final consumer.

Lastly, the organization emphasizes its duty to defend employment and warn about possible violations. In this sense, they urge the Government and the president of the Seventh Commission of the Chamber to consider the reforms and alternative proposals presented by congressmen Carlos Ardila and Víctor Manuel Salcedo, which, they argue, are designed to reduce labor informality and encourage the generation of employment.

The Productivity and Employment Table hopes that their concerns and proposals will be taken into account during the discussion of the labor reform in Congress. In order to guarantee a more solid and equitable labor outlook, they consider it essential to consider alternatives that promote the reduction of informality and job creation in the country.

The discussion around the labor reform will continue and it will be crucial to analyze the different points of view and proposals with the aim of reaching legislation that promotes a dignified and adequate work environment for all Colombians.