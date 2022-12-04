Listen to the audio version of the article

A tool capable of increasing workers’ paychecks, but which still concerns a minority of the employed and which, especially in recent months, has shown itself to be in trouble. These are productivity bonuses, which the government now aims to make more convenient with the intervention envisaged by the budget bill. Until now, in fact, these premiums have been taxed with a flat rate coupon of 10% up to 3,000 euros per year, for incomes of up to 80,000 euros. In 2023, according to the draft maneuver approved on November 21 by the Council of Ministers, the tax will be reduced to 5 percent.

How much are the prizes worth?

But let’s start with the data to understand the audience affected by this measure. According to the report on the filing of contracts by the Ministry of Labour, as of 15 November there were 3,775,278 workers receiving productivity bonuses (16.3% of the employed), of which 2,861,210 referred to company contracts and 914,068 to territorial contracts (the total number of Italian workers exceeds 23 million).

The average annual value of the premium is equal to 1,503.64 euros, which rises to 1,653.04 euros for premiums deriving from company contracts and drops to 771.92 euros for those deriving from territorial contracts.

In total there are 13,038 active contracts, of which 11,266 corporate and 1,772 territorial. As for interventions: 10,342 aim to achieve productivity objectives, 8,025 profitability, 6,590 quality, while 1,549 envisage a participation plan and 7,878 envisage corporate welfare measures.

The identikit

But what is the territorial distribution of these agreements? The largest share, 73%, is concentrated in the North, followed by the Center with 18% of contracts, and finally the South, with 9%. «An analysis by sector of economic activity – explains the report – shows how 60% of the contracts deposited refer to services, 39% to industry and 1% to agriculture. If, on the other hand, we focus on the size of the company, we obtain that 50% have a number of employees lower than 50, 35% have a number of employees greater than 100 and 15% have a number of employees between 50 and 99».