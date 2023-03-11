TUC current

VDVO – Association of Event Organizers e. V. honored the life’s work of the Chemnitz event researcher

Prof. Dr. Cornelia Zanger, who continues to lead event research at Chemnitz University of Technology after her retirement, was honored by the VDVO on March 8, 2023 for her life’s work – Association of Event Organizers e. V. was honored with the “MICE Achievement Award” in the “Science” category. This award is given once a year to members of the MICE industry (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Events, Exhibitions) for outstanding achievements or their lifetime achievements overall. This award is intended to make the exceptional performance of the award winners more visible and to serve as a benchmark in the industry.

In the laudatory speech, Zanger’s contributions to the MICE industry were acknowledged. “Your scientific work is inseparably linked to the development of the event industry,” says laudator Colja Dams, owner/CEO of VOK DAMS – one of the world‘s leading agencies for events and live marketing. He emphasized that Zanger, among other things, built up research in the field of event marketing, created the scientific basis for the industry and thus made a significant contribution to getting young people enthusiastic about this discipline.

Founder of event research in German-speaking countries

In 1994, Cornelia Zanger accepted a professorship in Business Administration II – Marketing and Commercial Management at Chemnitz University of Technology, where she made a name for herself as an event researcher in behavioral marketing. In 2009 she became the initiator of the annual scientific conference on event research, which is unique in the DACH region and thus contributed to the establishment of this research direction in the German-speaking area. She is co-founder and deputy chairwoman of the Research Institute for Exhibition and Live-Communication eV (RIFEL e. V.), founded in 2017 in Berlin, and Vice-President of the International Live Event Association (ILEA), Chapter Europe.

Even after her retirement in March 2020, she will remain active as an event researcher at Chemnitz University of Technology. During the corona pandemic, she supported the live communication industry in particular with studies that were cited numerously in science and economic and cultural policy. In 2021, under her scientific direction, a “Map of the Events Industry for Germany” was created for the first time at RIFEL, which described the industry with 243,000 companies with a total of 1.13 million employees and 81 billion euros in sales. From now on, this map provides key figures that sum up the value of this industry. Further studies followed on current topics such as the price trend at events and trade fairs or the post-corona attractiveness of the industry for employees and newcomers.

In addition, Zanger is the head of the degree program part-time courses Chemnitz University of Technology MBA Event Marketing, MBA Customer Relationship Management and B.Sc. Event and online marketing active.

Mario Steinebach

10.03.2023

