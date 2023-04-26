Professional accordion players open the bellows to the Vallenato Festival

In it Coliseum of Fairs Pedro Castro Monsalvo, on the outskirts of the city, the fight for the most important crown of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

El group of 60 accordion players He will battle in this appointment with the whistles where the only result must be a well-played vallenato.

The programming starts at 8 am where the straps and tones must be tuned to the call of the presenters.

As it had been traditional until 2020, in the first qualifying round all the participants in accordionThey will interpret the airs of paseo and merenguethe first day, while the puya and the son will appear the day after.

On this occasion, the organization divided this initial phase into four groups.

After drawing this competition phaseonly the best 25 will advance to the second round to continue in the fight for the greater crown.

THE GROUPS

Group 1: Jhon Albarracín, Cristian Álvarez, Jaime Ardila, Manuel Arrieta, Ferneis Arrieta, Juan David Atencia, Enaldo Barrera, Marco Bedoya, Edgardo Bolaño, Carlos Bracho, Jorge Caraballo, Martín Carmona, Jaime Luis Campillo, Daniel Cervantes and Juan Cruzado.

Group 2: Jorge Cujia, Richard Daza, Jorge Doria, Jader Durán, Luis Fandiño, José González, José Juan Guerra, Omar Hernández, Carmelo Hernández, Freilys Jattin, Junior Larios, Arismalder Loperena, Augusto López, Manuel Manga and Ludin Marrugo.

Group 3: Dimas Martinez, Javier Matta, Camilo Molina, Delfin Monterroza, Romario Munive, Jorge Núñez, Jesús Ocampo, David Oviedo, Albert Padilla, Juan Payares, Edilfe Peñaranda, Cristian Pérez, Jairo Piza and Juan Prieto.

Group 4: Anselmo Quezada, Guillermo Quintero, Enderson Rada, Ricardo Ramos, Nestor Rincon, Juan Sajona, Jose Sanchez, Luis Soto, Liberdo Suarez, Nemer Yesid Tetay, Ronal Torres, William Torres, Osvaldo Valdez, Jose Vega, Misael Velasquez and Jhon Zuniga.

BY: JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ VEGA/EL PILÓN