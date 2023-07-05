Home » Professional at work: John Deere tractor parts worth 68,000 euros were stolen
Professional at work: John Deere tractor parts worth 68,000 euros were stolen

Professional at work: John Deere tractor parts worth 68,000 euros were stolen

Between Thursday evening from 11:30 p.m. and Friday morning at 6 a.m., the unknown persons had gained access to two agricultural properties on Theilheimer Weg in Eßleben and professionally removed and stole parts from several John Deere vehicles.

In all likelihood, the loot was then loaded into a vehicle for transport. The perpetrator managed to escape unnoticed with his stolen goods.

ATTENTION: A series of thefts of technology from John Deere agricultural machinery is currently taking place in Bavaria. The police warn farmers and give tips on prevention.

