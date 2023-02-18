For those who like tarot or have ever felt restless about it, the professional tarot course begins.

A path that will lead you to have in-depth knowledge of the Tarot and the major arcana and implement a methodology as an instrument for your own knowledge, personal growth, or for guidance and therapeutic use for third parties.

Its management will lead to the expansion of the conscious mind towards creative, intuitive and empathic planes with one’s own being and from there allow an ever deeper connection with oneself and with people in general.

The complete course comprises 4 levels. Each module is autonomous, however, they will have interdependent management, so for advanced levels previous knowledge or having completed the previous module is required.

Who is it for?

– General public, people interested in personal development and/or professionals who work in human development.

– Those who wish to walk the path of self-knowledge hand in hand with the Tarot or as a therapeutic tool or to add benefits to their professional practices.

– For those who wish to venture seriously and professionally into the world of tarot as a method to awaken the mind towards their metaphysical abilities.

– Those who wish to learn a trade.

– At all levels, people who want to receive a new vision of the Tarot will be welcome.

Modulo 1

The first level has been designed for beginners or for those who have ventured self-taught and want to consolidate their concepts.

In this first module, the student leaves with interpretation skills of the major arcana both for individual reading and in simple spreads that will not be shallow.

The curriculum includes:

Guidelines for choosing your own tarot according to personal affinity

Tarot generalities.

major arcana. Generalities.

reading apps. Several runs.

Dispel doubts, questions and myths.

The following levels will be deepening, broadening of skills, concepts and readings, deepening in the magical arts, etc.

Prerequisitos:

No previous knowledge is required to take the First level.

It is not required to have your tarot at this first level. Some model cards of the most common tarots will be provided.

Datasheet

Time

Module: 12 hours

12 hours Time: 3 days from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Colombia time

3 days from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Colombia time Date 1: Wednesday March 1, 2023

Wednesday March 1, 2023 Date 2: Wednesday March 8, 2023

Wednesday March 8, 2023 Date 1: Wednesday March 15, 2023

Wednesday March 15, 2023 Dive schedule.

teaching aids:

Talks supported in pdf documents.

Conferences supported in power point

class exercises

Methodology: Virtual – Plataforma zoom

Virtual – Plataforma zoom Assistance: Up to 4 face-to-face seats

Up to 4 face-to-face seats Dicta: Architect Ana Isabel Aparicio Tarotista – 20 years experience

Contact:

Phones: +57 (2) 5533611

Phone – Whatsapp: +57 300 7768118

post office: [email protected], [email protected],

PG web: https://anaisabelaparicio.wixsite.com/gemas-y-tarot

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TarotyPiedrasAnaIsabelAparicio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tarotypiedrasanaisabelaparicio

